Yung Miami Wishes Diddy a Happy 54th Birthday: ‘I Love to Rock With You'

Last month, the couple gave fans a look into their relationship during a sitdown on Apple Music 1 with hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis. Miami had asked Diddy what their favorite "off the grid" moment was and he mentioned a yacht trip to the Bahamas, where they spent two days together.

"You did not 'Buenas Noches' that night. You made papi proud," he said before adding that his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, was intentionally created as "the R&B album to fuck to." They also shared some insight into their bedroom activities.

"So how many rounds you be going?" she asked before Diddy said, "You know." She added, "I know, the people don't, I'm asking for the people."

"Baby, let me tell you all something. This n**** don't go to sleep, I be like 'god damn.'" she said with a laugh. "I really thought that I was gonna make him tap out. Like I really thought he was gonna be 'buenas noches,' this n**** don't go to sleep. You gotta be energized, you gotta be charged up like a Tesla."