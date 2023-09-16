Diddy and Yung Miami Share Favorite 'Off the Grid' Experiences: 'It's Definitely Giving No Sleep'

In a clip uploaded to Instagram, Caresha engaged Diddy in a playful exchange about their bedroom activities. "So how many rounds you be going?" she asks. "You know," Diddy replies coyly. "I know, the people don't, I'm asking for the people," she counters before laughing and revealing it all.

"Baby, let me tell you all something. This n**** don't go to sleep, I be like 'god damn.'" she laughed.

She continued, "I really thought that I was gonna make him tap out. Like I really thought he was gonna be 'buenas noches,' this n**** don't go to sleep. You gotta be energized, you gotta be charged up like a Tesla."

"When you go off the grid, it means you've got to go to sleep for a week," Diddy chimed in. "It's definitely giving no sleep," said Miami.

During another moment of their conversation, Diddy recalled how growing up in poverty inspired him to become successful. "I tell this story. People think it's a joke. I grew up in Harlem. My aunt would babysit me and I would get babysat in Patterson projects. One day we woke up and there was so many roaches on my face and I was like no I'm not going to do that. I'm going to get out of here. I'm going to be somebody. I'm going to own something and be able to take care of my family. I don't want to live in these conditions no more."