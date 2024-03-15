Justin Timberlake Releases His Sixth Studio Album 'Everything I Thought It Was'

Timberlake spoke about EITIW in a January interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“I worked for a long time on this album and I ended up with 100 songs,” he said during the sitdown. “So narrowing them down to 18 was a thing, and then, yeah, I’m really excited about this album. I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.”

The multi-hyphenate explained that the album is a mix of “more introspective” tracks and songs that reflect what he thinks “people know me for.”

“I think that’s where I came up with the album title, with everything I thought it was,” he explained. “I was playing it for people around me. They’re like, ‘Oh, this sounds like everything we know you for.’ And then another friend of mine was like, ‘Oh, this sounds like everything I thought I wanted from you.’ It was like that sort of phrase, in one way or another, was in the air.”

You can listen to Everything I Thought It Was now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming platforms.

Fans can also catch Timberlake on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicks off with the North American leg next month. The trek will include stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Atlanta, NYC, and Cleveland. Check out the full tour schedule below.