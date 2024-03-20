Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour Is Set to Become His Biggest Yet, Gross $140 Million

Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour is giving the 10-time Grammy winner the fastest-selling and highest-grossing tour of his career thus far.

This week, Complex learned that the tour has amassed more than $140 million globally across over 70 shows. Furthermore, more than one million JT fans are expected to be in attendance across the Everything I Thought It Was artist's North America and Europe dates.

In February, JT announced an additional 15 stops on the second leg of the tour, including a hometown show in Memphis. Timberlake’s North America dates begin April 29 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver before the singer touches down in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Atlanta, and more on the first leg. The second leg, meanwhile, kicks off on Oct. 4 in Montreal and will also see JT bringing the show to Brooklyn, Newark, Detroit, Chicago, Orlando, Nashville, and more.

Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s sixth album and his first since 2018’s Chris Stapleton-featuring Man of the Woods, arrived last Friday alongside the Ti West-directed video for JT's "No Angels" track.

"This album is a culmination of where I’ve been and where I’m going—and I’m so grateful and nervous and excited to put it out into the world for you all," JT told fans when rolling out the 18-track album.