Travis Scott Explains Why He's Always Looking Down in Photos

Travis Scott is aware that some fans think his tendency to look to the ground in photos is itself an intentional pose, but he insists that’s not the case.

In a new GQ interview as part of the publication’s annual Men of the Year proceedings, Scott was asked about his fondness for looking down when photographed in non-performance settings. Specifically, per writer Chris Heath, the inquiry was spurred by a then-recent photo Scott had appeared in alongside Tom Brady and Kevin Hart.