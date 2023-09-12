Teezo Touchdown on Why Drake Tour Moment Was ‘One of the Highest Nights of My Life, But Also One of the Lowest’

As previously reported, the 6 god called Teezo's debut "some of the best music ever" in an Instagram update last month. The "Summer Games" sequel denier followed that up by bringing Teezo out during a Los Angeles area stop on his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour.

“It was one of the highest nights of my life, but also one of the lowest,” Teezo told the Times. “There was an influx of negative comments. Someone was like, get this Disney Channel, pop dude, whatever whatever — and for a few minutes, I heard it in their voice. I was like, ‘Am I tripping?’"

As Teezo explained, his “relationship with rejection is still sensitive” at the moment since it’s still “new” to him. Still, he’s “not trying to put weight” on those who choose to “hate on you blatantly.”

Next for Teezo is his appearance on Travis Scott's upcoming Circus Maximus Tour in support of Utopia, which itself featured Teezo on highlight "Modern Jam."