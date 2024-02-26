Slum Village Says Kanye West Charged $90,000 for "Selfish" Feature and Beat as 'Payback' Against A&R

The artist formerly known as Kanye West charged $90,000 for his contributions to Slum Village’s 2004 single “Selfish,” so says founding member T3.

This aspect of the Detroit Deli track's conception was revealed in a recent interview with Shirley Ju for Shirley's Temple and The Source. Asked about the sessions behind the Ye-produced song, Young RJ gave fans a detailed breakdown of the moment he and the group first heard the beat.

"The real story? Because you got the PC version of the story," RJ said. "We walk in the studio. [Ye's] sitting there. John Legend's sitting there. Matter of fact, [Ye] had a burgundy Polo sweater. Cashmere. Kanye made the beat for 'Selfish.' So we walk in there, he's like, 'This the joint.' Ain’t no options. This the only beat he played. 'This the beat. This it for y’all.' We like, 'Okay.' Everybody looking around like, 'Okay, yeah. We can work with this.'"