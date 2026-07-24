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A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen321 days ago
Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award
Music

Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award

In 1997, Mariah Carey presented this year's VMA host, LL COOL J, with the same award.

Bernadette Giacomazzo337 days ago
MTV Moon Person logo
Music

2024 MTV VMAs: Here Are This Year's Winners

Megan Thee Stallion hosted this year’s ceremony, which saw Taylor Swift leading with 12 nominations.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
sza performing live
Music

Punch Says VMAs Issue That Led to Canceled SZA Performance ‘Felt Like, Shut Up and Dribble’

In a new SZA cover story, Punch again addresses the 2023 VMAs, which were originally slated to boast a performance from the 'SOS' artist.

Trace William Cowen1026 days ago
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saweetie on the vmas red carpet
Music

Watch Saweetie Call Out VMAs Viewers During Ceremony for Making Her ‘Little Stutter Video’ Go Viral

Saweetie quickly caught wind of the chatter and just as quickly shut it down during last night's VMAs.

Trace William Cowen1046 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Link Following VMAs *NSYNC Fight Speculation: 'I Just Talk With My Hands’

Some fans speculated Megan got into a verbal argument with Timberlake and other *NSYNC members backstage at the VMAs after footage surfaced.

Joe Price1046 days ago
Johnny Depp acknowledges photographers outside Royal Courts of Justice.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Appears as Moon Person During 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by having his face superimposed into the helmet of the Moon Person floating above the stage.

Jose Martinez1427 days ago
bad bunny kisses male dancer
Music

Bad Bunny Kisses Male and Female Dancer While Performing at Yankee Stadium for VMAs

Bad Bunny delivered a stunning performance in New York City's Yankee Stadium on Sunday, for a remote segment that aired during this year's VMAs.

Daniel Barna1427 days ago
Jay-Z forgives Lil Mama for jumping onstage during 2009 VMAs
Music

Jay-Z Opens Up About Lil Mama Crashing His 2009 Performance With Alicia Keys at MTV VMAs (UPDATE)

Over 12 years after Lil Mama crashed the stage during Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' performance at the 2009 MTV VMAs, Hov shared his thoughts on the incident.

Brad Callas1677 days ago
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sza-ashanti-video
Music

Watch SZA Interrupt Ashanti's Interview to Fan Out While at VMAs

One of the best moments from Sunday’s VMAs actually happened backstage, when SZA approached Ashanti for what was a beautiful interaction between the two.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1774 days ago
weeknd
Music

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Tease Upcoming Collab

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are teasing something new as fans of both await the release of new albums, both expected before year's end.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
lil nas vma
Music

MTV VMAs Red Carpet Interviewer's Reaction to Lil Nas X's Outfit Goes Viral

Lil Nas X’s purple Versace fit at the MTV Video Music Awards was the perfect way to kick off what turned out to be a huge night for the artist.

Brenton Blanchet1777 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Watch Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Perform "Industry Baby" at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The performance comes less than a week ahead of the release of Lil Nas X's new 15-track 'Montero' album, which also features Elton John and more.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
machine connor
Sports

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Have Altercation on VMAs Red Carpet (UPDATE)

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor needed to be separated on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards after the two got into a physical altercation.

Jose Martinez1777 days ago
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jb vma
Music

Watch Justin Bieber Perform "Stay" With The Kid Laroi and "Ghost" at 2021 MTV VMAs

For Justin Bieber, Sunday night's ceremony marks his first performance on the VMAs stage in six years. For Laroi, it's the latest sign that he's here to stay.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago

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