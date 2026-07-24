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Here's a rundown of the winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards where Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.Jose Martinez
Ashanti stopped by 'The Tamron Hall Show,' where she announced that she’s re-recording her self-titled debut album, which she now owns the masters to.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Justin Bieber had the most nods going into Sunday night's ceremony, this time hosted by Doja Cat, who's among the artists up for Video of the Year.Trace William Cowen
Justin Bieber leads the pack this year with seven nominations. As previously announced, the VMAs will return to Barclays Center this September.Trace William Cowen