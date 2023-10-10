Pooh Shiesty Updates Fans From Prison: ‘I Smash on Rats’

Pooh Shiesty, who received a prison sentence of five years and three months in April of last year in his firearms conspiracy case, has again updated fans from behind bars.

In an Instagram carousel shared on Monday, the 1017 signee said he was representing “the ones aint neva fold.” He also called out “rats,” both in his caption and by adding a rat emoji atop the face of someone he was photographed with while serving his sentence.

"I represent the ones aint neva fold i smash on rats that told known for pushing a hard line aint never went wont never go," Shiesty wrote in the caption of the post, as seen below. "Baby grave yard behind my name the whole memphis know ! Yeah he might was Choppa Gang but he wont never CMO!"

Shiesty also shared the same photos to his Stories, soundtracking them with songs including Metro Boomin’s “Superhero” and more.