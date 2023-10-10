Pooh Shiesty Updates Fans From Prison: ‘I Smash on Rats’

Pooh Shiesty, who received a prison sentence of five years and three months in April of last year in his firearms conspiracy case, has again updated fans from behind bars.
In an Instagram carousel shared on Monday, the 1017 signee said he was representing “the ones aint neva fold.” He also called out “rats,” both in his caption and by adding a rat emoji atop the face of someone he was photographed with while serving his sentence.
"I represent the ones aint neva fold i smash on rats that told known for pushing a hard line aint never went wont never go," Shiesty wrote in the caption of the post, as seen below. "Baby grave yard behind my name the whole memphis know ! Yeah he might was Choppa Gang but he wont never CMO!"
Shiesty also shared the same photos to his Stories, soundtracking them with songs including Metro Boomin’s “Superhero” and more.
This isn’t the first time Shiesty has spoken out following his sentence. In September, he shared several photos to IG while also stating he had recently purchased two Ferrari vehicles “off a jail call.” Earlier this year, again on IG, Shiesty told his nearly four million followers he was "still the menace of Memphis."
Last January, Shiesty pleaded guilty to a federal count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking in connection with a shooting and an assault both alleged to have taken place in 2020. Following his sentence, as previously reported, Shiesty will be on supervised release for a three-year period.
Shiesty's 1017 boss Gucci Mane, meanwhile, publicly called for an investigation into the conditions his artist was facing back in December. At the time, Guwop highlighted, Shiesty was allegedly being subjected to 23-hour lockdowns while being "1500 miles from home" in a Louisiana prison.