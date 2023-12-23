Amy Winehouse's Father Files $930,000 Lawsuit Against Late Singer's Friends for Selling Her Belongings At Auction

Amy Winehouse’s father is reportedly taking legal action against two of the late singer’s friends.

Mitch Winehouse, 71, is allegedly filing a nearly $1 million lawsuit in London’s High Court against Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay who put up an auction of the late singer’s personal belongings this year and in 2021, according to Page Six.

The court documents reportedly say that the friends listed the items “in their own names and on their own behalf,” and that Mitch’s daughter’s property was “converted” to “their own use,” per the outlet. The source doesn't clarify what the items were nor how many were auctioned.

Per an online bio, Parry had worked, traveled, and even lived with Amy while working as her stylist in the early aughts. She is allegedly being sued for £534,192.90 (just over $678,000).

Gourlay was reportedly a close friend of Amy’s. The amount she is being sued for is £198,041.07, which is a little over $251,000.

An alleged statement from the Amy Winehouse Foundation says that money “recovered from either defendant” will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity that aims to help young people and those struggling with addiction in the UK. Mitch’s Instagram bio describes him as an “Avid Fundraiser” for the organization.

Amy Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011. She was 27 years old. A biopic of the singer, Back to Black, starring Industry star Marisa Abela is expected to premiere in the U.S. on May 10, 2024.