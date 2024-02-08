Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson Frantically Search for Usher in New Apple Music Short

Usher is missing, placing this weekend’s Super Bowl festivities in jeopardy, in a new short film from Apple Music.

Thursday, Tim Cook and company further teased the Usher-headlined Apple Music Halftime Show with a seven-minute short centered around the ensuing search for the Coming Home artist. Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson lead the charge after apparently losing Usher during a presumably wild night out in Las Vegas, the locale for this year’s game.

"Tim, I’m sorry, bro. Usher’s gone," Luda tells Cook after reluctantly FaceTiming him with the bad news.

From there, the trio encounters a number of other fellow stars—Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak (in DJ Pee .Wee mode), Blue Man Group, and Criss Angel among them—as they desperately try to relocate their missing friend. Fittingly soundtracking the short is a selection of familiar Usher tracks including “U Got It Bad,” “Burn,” “Yeah,” and more.

See it in full up top, complete with an appearance by the André 3000-inspired character Zoltar 3000.

Understandably, Usher has been everywhere ahead of embarking on his halftime duties. Earlier this week, for example, he starred in a new SKIMS campaign. In January, he stopped by Shannon Sharpe's hit podcast Club Shay Shay, resulting in some swiftly headlined supergroup talk.