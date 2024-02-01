Usher says he had “secret meetings” with Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Diddy about supergroup plans that sadly never panned out.

The reveal of this would-be supergroup is tucked into the singer’s new interview with Shannon Sharpe, notably released mere days before the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Around 51 minutes into the Club Shay Shay discussion, Usher was asked to speak about any collaborations he could have been a part of that ultimately failed to come to fruition.

“You gon’ hate me for this one,” Usher said. “Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me was supposed to be a group. Yeah. That’s crazy. You gon’ hate me for that, I know.”

After Sharpe expressed shock at this news, Usher elaborated a bit further on why, in his opinion, these plans didn’t work out.