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usher short film is shown
Music

Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson Frantically Search for Usher in New Apple Music Short

This Sunday, Usher takes the stage at Super Bowl LVIII for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Trace William Cowen890 days ago
Fast & Furious 9
Pop Culture

'F9' Set to Become First U.S. Movie Since 2019 to Hit $500M at Global Box Office

'F9' will reportedly hit the $500M mark globally on Monday. It'll mark the first time a Hollywood film has made that much since the start of the pandemic.

Brad Callas1839 days ago
t pain
Music

Lil Jon Plays Unreleased Song Feat. Usher and Ludacris in Instagram Live Battle With T-Pain

T-Pain and Lil Jon are the latest boldface names to go head-to-head on Instagram Live.

Daniel Barna2295 days ago
Pop Smoke
Music

Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and More Mourn Death of Pop Smoke

Artists and celebs have responded to Pop Smoke's death by sending out heartfelt posts on social media.

Xavier Hamilton2340 days ago
f
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Fast & Furious 9'

The ninth installment of the beloved franchise arrives in May.

Trace William Cowen2359 days ago
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