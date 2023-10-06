Listen to Lil Yachty Tell Drake He’s ‘Never Heard You This Drunk Ever’ Amid ‘For All the Dogs’ Celebration

Not only did Drake announce plans to take “maybe a year” off from music during his For All the Dogs-commemorating Table for One episode on SiriusXM, but he also welcomed Lil Yachty as a call-in guest.

"This shit is for the dogs and the dogs only," Yachty said during the call. "So all you pussy ass cat n***as, this shit ain’t for you."

After Yachty added a reminder for listeners that he and Drake “never gave two fucks from the beginning what anyone had to say about anything,” the 6 God commended him for having “bodied” Toronto during a recent Field Trip Tour stop. As previously reported, the “Summer Games” sequel denier was in attendance for Yachty's show and performed from the balcony.