Listen to Lil Yachty Tell Drake He’s ‘Never Heard You This Drunk Ever’ Amid ‘For All the Dogs’ Celebration

Not only did Drake announce plans to take “maybe a year” off from music during his For All the Dogs-commemorating Table for One episode on SiriusXM, but he also welcomed Lil Yachty as a call-in guest.
"This shit is for the dogs and the dogs only," Yachty said during the call. "So all you pussy ass cat n***as, this shit ain’t for you."
After Yachty added a reminder for listeners that he and Drake “never gave two fucks from the beginning what anyone had to say about anything,” the 6 God commended him for having “bodied” Toronto during a recent Field Trip Tour stop. As previously reported, the “Summer Games” sequel denier was in attendance for Yachty's show and performed from the balcony.
"I won’t lie, I’ve never heard you this drunk ever," Yachty said later into the Table for One clip above. Drake disagreed, claiming he was “not drunk” but simply “in a great mood.”
In the same clip, Drake was effusive in his praise for Yachty and his impact, at one point questioning “where the fuck” he would be without him. Amid Dogs Day festivities, Complex's Mike DeStefano shared a piece breaking down Yachty's influence on this era of Drake. Read the full thing here.