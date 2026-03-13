Music

'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Slams HBO Show, Columbia Records: 'I'm Done With This Industry'

The reason behind Labrinth's remarks wasn't immediately clear.

Labrinth in an orange coat poses on a purple carpet at a "Euphoria" event, with a large backdrop behind him.
Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/HBO

Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria and was previously announced to be returning for the series’ long-awaited third season, says he’s “done with this industry.”

In an Instagram post shared Thursday (March 12), the Grammy-nominated artist called out both Euphoria and his label, Columbia Records, though the reason behind his statement remained unclear as of this writing.

In July of last year, it was announced that two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer had joined Euphoria for its third season, which would see him collaborating with Labrinth.

“I’m done with this industry,” Labrinth said on Instagram. “Fuck Columbia. Double fuck Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and goodnight.”

Complex has reached out to reps for Columbia Records and HBO for comment. This story may be updated.

Labrinth’s fiery statement comes roughly a month before the Sam Levinson-helmed series’ third season premiere. As fans are aware, the new season, featuring returning stars including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, has been a (very) long time coming. The second season wrapped in February 2022, with a full-fledged trailer for its return not arriving until January of this year.

Also in January, Labrinth, whose catalog also include past collaborations with The Weeknd and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, released his Cosmic Opera Act I album via Columbia. The label also released his 2023 project Ends & Begins, which counts the Euphoria-featured “Never Felt So Alone” among its tracklist.

As of this writing, Labrinth had not elaborated on his apparent issues with Euphoria and Columbia.

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