Kodak Black Wants Drug Possession Case Dismissed, Says Alleged Oxycodone Was Actually Just Tylenol

Kodak Black’s lawyer has alleged there’s a cover-up at the heart of his client’s July 2022 drug case.

Per a report from TMZ, attorney Bradford Cohen is calling for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that a sample of pills involved in the case were shown in tests to be merely Tylenol, despite Kodak having been charged in connection with alleged trafficking of oxycodone.

Cohen goes on to allege that prosecutors in the case withheld body cam footage, all while making Kodak the target of a “coordinated takedown" by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Complex has reached out to Kodak's lawyer for comment. This story may be updated.

In July of last year, regional outlet WPLG reported that Kodak had been arrested and accused of being in possession of 31 oxycodone pills. In an initial statement released at the time, Cohen urged the public to “never judge a case based on an arrest.”

Kodak and Cohen last made headlines together in October, with the latter sharing an extended message to Instagram in which "people that feign concern" were acknowledged.

"They can try and rewrite history after the fact, but not one helped," Cohen said on IG. "I protect all of my clients and stand up for all of my clients. I do my best for all my clients. I will always set the record straight for any of my clients."

When I Was Dead, Kodak’s latest project, arrived last Friday. Below, see the ILLIMITÉWORLD-directed video for "Lemme See."