Lupe Fiasco Says He Never Apologized to Kendrick Lamar: 'I Fear No Rapper of Any Kind'

Lupe Fiasco denies having apologized to Kendrick Lamar in a series of since-deleted 2018 posts where he outlined why he believed the Compton native was "not a top tier lyricist."

His rebuttal comes in response to a Complex piece by Trace William Cowen about rappers who have apologized to Kendrick over the years.

"Relax yo..." the 42-year-old wrote in a quote-tweet. He added in a follow-up, "I wasn't apologizing to him lol."