$102,000 Raised for Man Who Donated Prison Labor Earnings to Gaza Relief Efforts

Mashouf later announced that a GoFundMe had been set up for his friend after numerous people started asking how they could help the California inmate, who the Washington Post's Maham Javaid notes is expected to be paroled this month after spending almost 40 years behind bars.

"In the 80s, Hamza accidentally fired a gun at a loved one, which [killed] the victim, leading to his imprisonment for over four decades," Mashouf wrote on GoFundMe. "He has lived with the pain of losing his family member due to his own mistake every day for decades. While in prison, he has become a devout Muslim and has been pleading for parole for decades."

The GoFundMe, donations to which have since been disabled, ultimately raised over $102,000 for Hamza. These funds are slated to be put toward housing, clothing, transportation, and more for Hamza upon his release.

In an interview with the Post, Mashouf said Hamza had been inspired to donate his prison labor earnings after becoming “very anxious about the state of the world.”

Complex has reached out to reps for GoFundMe for comment. In a statement shared on the GoFundMe page and via Mashouf's social media, Hamza expressed gratitude for those who had contributed to the fundraiser.

“I must ask each of you now to please, please, please look upon and consider the suffering children, mothers and fathers of Palestine, Yemen, and Africa living under inhuman conditions, being bombed every hour of the day, without water, shelter, medication and food who are ordinary people and citizens just like all of you living their lives having not a thing to do with the politicians,” Hamza wrote.

He also urged reading his message to remember that “all God’s servants are equal in creation,” meaning that “the lives of our brothers and sisters who are Palestinians are as precious and inviolable as the life of an Israeli.”