Kanye West Files 'YEWS' Trademark Applications Following Anti-Semitism Controversy

The artist formerly known as Kanye West filed multiple trademark applications for the use of “YEWS” earlier this month.
As reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Ye made 26 such filings through his company Ox Paha Inc. The filings span a wide variety of potential intended uses, though—as is always the case with trademark-related news—the mere existence of these filings in no way means any of this will actually come to pass.
At any rate, the “YEWS” trademarks include filings across education, advertising, banking services, music streaming, TV, beauty care, food and drink, games, clothing, footwear, cookware, alcoholic beverages, and much more.
Notably, the filings come after Ye's string of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022. In December of last year, Ye appeared on Alex Jones' show for an interview during which he said “I like Hitler” and “we’re gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”
More recently, headlines of the Ye variety have focused on a flood of leaks, the surfacing of a previously announced but unreleased Jesus Is King rework with Dr. Dre among them.
Also making the rounds in recent weeks was more than two hours of unfinished documentary footage spanning 2018-2020, including video of Ye questioning what he described as "giving that Daytona album to Pusha."