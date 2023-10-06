Kanye West Files 'YEWS' Trademark Applications Following Anti-Semitism Controversy

The artist formerly known as Kanye West filed multiple trademark applications for the use of “YEWS” earlier this month.

As reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Ye made 26 such filings through his company Ox Paha Inc. The filings span a wide variety of potential intended uses, though—as is always the case with trademark-related news—the mere existence of these filings in no way means any of this will actually come to pass.

At any rate, the “YEWS” trademarks include filings across education, advertising, banking services, music streaming, TV, beauty care, food and drink, games, clothing, footwear, cookware, alcoholic beverages, and much more.