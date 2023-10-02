Kanye West Talks Getting Rid of G.O.O.D. Music, Questions Giving ‘Daytona’ to Pusha T in Leaked Video

The flood of leaks focused on the artist formerly known as Kanye West continued in recent days with the surfacing of extensive documentary footage dating back to 2018.

The larger chunk of footage in question has been referred to in some circles of the fan community as a rough cut of a Love Everyone documentary, one upload of which pegs that particular available edit's runtime at about two and a half hours. Love Everyone, of course, was being publicly floated as a potential album title back in 2018 alongside ultimately scrapped cover art.

During a photo shoot, as seen in the widely shared clip, Ye is heard on a phone call, seemingly with Scooter Braun or with a group of people connected to and/or including Scooter Braun, when he’s told “the label’s sale” is a process that could take anywhere between three and six months to complete.

This prompted Ye to make a number of remarks about his G.O.O.D. Music label, which was confirmed in October of last year to no longer be a part of Def Jam Recordings.

"It ain’t gon' be in this situation," Ye is heard saying in response to the months-long timeline given to him on the call. "It’s gon' be a get me out this motherfucking G.O.O.D. Music shit now. And Scooter, ain’t gon' be no 'I’m still putting my name on this shit.' I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music because I’m great. And guess what good is? The enemy of great."

Ye then got specific by referencing a string of albums he helmed in 2018 including Pusha T’s Daytona, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., and Nas’ Nasir. Those albums—as well as Ye and Cudi's Kids See Ghosts and Ye’s solo project Ye—are collectively referred to as the Wyoming Sessions.