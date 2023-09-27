Steady Kanye West Leaks Have Turned Into a Flood, Report Claims Surprise Album Could Drop Soon

Kanye West has once again fallen victim to leaks.

In recent days several new projects of Ye's hit the internet, including a Donda visual album and Dr. Dre-produced sequel to Jesus Is King.

The 15-track Jesus Is King 2 is made up of remixes of tracks from its predecessor, including new takes on "Water,” “Everything We Need” and “God Is," as well as new songs such as "This is the Glory” featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the Pusha T-featuring “Blood of the Lamb," the A$AP Ferg-assisted “L.A. Monster,” and “Our King” co-starring Dre and 2 Chainz.

Back in November 2019, a month after Kanye dropped Jesus Is King, the Chicago rapper hopped on Twitter to tease a follow-up collab with Dr. Dre. “Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,” he wrote.

The current array of seemingly nonstop leaks also includes an alternate video for "Flashing Lights," one of the standout tracks from Ye's 2007 blockbuster album Graduation.

Meanwhile, Forbes reports Kanye's next official full-length offering might appear at any given moment.

"West is reportedly hard at work on his next album, which sources close to the rapper state could be dropped sometime soon, potentially without warning," the outlet notes.

Kanye's album will mark the rapper's first project since Donda 2. Released exclusively on Ye's Stem Player in February 2022, Donda 2 served as the sequel to Donda, which scored Ye his 10th straight No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 in August 2021, racking up 309,000 equivalent album units in its debut week.

Whatever follows Donda 2 will also, of course, be West's first project since torpedoing many of his business ventures and relationships—and much of his fanbase's goodwill—by professing anti-Semitic views and aligning himself with the likes of Alex Jones and Adolf Hitler.