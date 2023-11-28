Gunna and Young Thug’s “Pushin P” Referenced in YSL Trial, Lawyer Reminds Court 'P' Means 'Positivity'

Gunna and Future’s 2022 track “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, was mentioned during the second day of the YSL RICO trial.

Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, referenced the trend-spurring DS4Ever single during an opening statement on Tuesday. Specifically, he reminded jurors of the phrase's history and meaning (more on that here) in connection with the prosecution’s argument that Thug is seen in a mirror selfie holding up what they claim is a Bloods sign.

"There’s nothing wrong with holding up a Bloods sign, but that’s not a Bloods sign. … That is a P," Steel said. "Jeffery’s fingers are down. And what you’ll learn is that Jeffery just released with Sergio Kitchens, a performer known as Gunna, a song that is wildly popular around the globe. It’s called 'Pushin P' and it's positivity. It means any circumstance you’re in, if you think positively about something, you can make it through. You’re pushing positivity."