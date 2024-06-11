Four Tops Singer Claims Hospital Put Him in Straitjacket After He Said He Was Famous

The hospital staff not only failed to treat Morris' pain, he claims they "wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure." As a result, he alleges the staff then placed him into a "restraining jacket" against his will for a period of about 90 minutes. At one point during the visit in question, Morris also alleges that a white hospital guard told him to "sit your Black ass down."

Understandably, Morris believes his experience is the result of racism "based upon a perceived disability." He was further subjected to a psychological evaluation, while healthcare providers continued to ignore his chest pain.

The singer, who joined the Four Tops in 2018, previously spoke with local reporters about these allegations last year, as seen below.