Four Tops Singer Claims Hospital Put Him in Straitjacket After He Said He Was Famous

The current lead singer of Four Tops is suing a hospital in Michigan after reportedly experiencing a shocking instance of racial discrimination.
According to The Detroit News’ Robert Snell, Alexander Morris filed a lawsuit against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, Michigan over an alleged incident that took place in April 2023. In the filing, Morris claims that hospital staff denied him critical medical treatment after he arrived to the ER experiencing severe chest pains.
The hospital staff not only failed to treat Morris' pain, he claims they "wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure." As a result, he alleges the staff then placed him into a "restraining jacket" against his will for a period of about 90 minutes. At one point during the visit in question, Morris also alleges that a white hospital guard told him to "sit your Black ass down."
Understandably, Morris believes his experience is the result of racism "based upon a perceived disability." He was further subjected to a psychological evaluation, while healthcare providers continued to ignore his chest pain.
The singer, who joined the Four Tops in 2018, previously spoke with local reporters about these allegations last year, as seen below.
When contacted by Complex on Tuesday, June 11, an Ascension spokesperson stated that the company does not "condone racial discrimination of any kind," but declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit itself.
"The health, safety, and well-being of our patients, associates and community members remains our top priority," the spokesperson said in an email. "We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community. We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation."
Complex has also reached out to a legal rep for Morris. This story may be updated.