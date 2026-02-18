Clavicular Jokes About What Sex With Him Is Like: 'One Minute, and Then You Have to Go to a Clinic'

Clavicular, whose rise to virality has been paired with numerous explainer pieces attempting to parse the meaning of various incel-associated terms that are simply too dumb to be highlighted here, recently answered a sex-related question during his appearance on Adam Friedland’s podcast. That, to be clear, is the entire basis of this article, which was penned under mild duress. Asked by Friedland about whether he has ever streamed content involving sexual intercourse, Clavicular confirmed that he has, albeit in an audio-only fashion. From there, the streamer was asked “what’s it like” for a woman to have sex with him, leading to a swiftly headlined, and perhaps jokingly delivered, answer.

“Like, one minute, and then you have to go to a clinic a few days later,” the 20-year-old influencer said. From there, Clavicular noted—again, perhaps jokingly—that his stated quickness in this department was a byproduct of the busy nature of his current stardom. “Yeah, bro,” he said. “I gotta get back to work. I’m a busy guy.” Clavicular, and the terminology related to his rise, has become a bit of a meme as of late. From “frame-mogging” to “jestermaxxing,” his social media presence has been the subject of a slew of largely X-focused jokes in recent weeks. According to the streamer, however, these terms mean little to him.

“Every single person loved, for some reason, the lingo,” he said in a recently-made-viral clip. “That’s not even the lingo that I use at all. This is just dumbasses on Twitter just writing random words. No one understands. It’s just random gibberish. All the vernacular that you guys have seen go viral on Twitter is not actually [looksmaxxing] terminology. It’s just random dumb shit.”