Charles Hamilton to Celebrate 'Pink Lavalamp' Anniversary With Special New York Show

Charles Hamilton is celebrating “the most important album of my life,” i.e. The Pink Lavalamp, with a special show at SOB’s in New York.

“This is full circle for me,” Hamilton told fans in a recent Instagram post announcing the show, which is slated for Nov. 10, his birthday. “SOB’s is where I had my first NYC headline show. Now I get to come back and celebrate the most important album of my life, 20 years after I created it.”

Hamilton cautioned that the show, pre-sale tickets for which are available now, marks a “one night only” affair.

“Come celebrate with me,” he added.

The Pink Lavalamp was released in December 2008, with this November’s SOB’s show billed as an opportunity for fans to witness “the story, songs, and world” of the album “for the first time ever.”