21 Savage Says It Would Be 'Zesty as Hell' to Discuss Drake Friendship

21 Savage declined to speak in detail about his friendship with Drake in a recent interview, saying it would be “zesty as hell" to discuss such a thing.

The remark in question, notably, originates from 21’s recent interview with Mankaprr Conteh for Rolling Stone. At one point in their discussion, 21 was asked about his friendship with the 6 God, prompting a brief debate about gender roles.

“I feel like describing male friendships is zesty as hell," 21 said in the interview. Here, Conteh reveals she pointed out to 21 that “unneeded parameters” had been placed around men when it comes to expressing their feelings.