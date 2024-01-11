21 Savage Invites Immigrants to 'Dare to Dream' With New TikTok Filter Ahead of 'American Dream' Album

21 Savage’s American Dream album is out in a matter of hours, but first he’s giving fans a chance to preview new music via a TikTok filter designed to work exclusively for immigrants.

The TikTok filter, available to try here, allows “qualified users” to unlock a preview of new music after being asked if they are “an immigrant who dares to dream.” Selecting “yes” will unlock the music, as well as a green card-inspired animation.

The filter was created by Mojo Supermarket and GoSpooky. In a statement, Mojo founder and creative director Mo Said noted he’s been a fan of 21’s music “for a long time.”