21 Savage Invites Immigrants to 'Dare to Dream' With New TikTok Filter Ahead of 'American Dream' Album

21's 'American Dream' album, his first solo full-length since 'I Am > I Was' in 2018, is out this Friday.

Jan 11, 2024
21 Savage’s American Dream album is out in a matter of hours, but first he’s giving fans a chance to preview new music via a TikTok filter designed to work exclusively for immigrants.

The TikTok filter, available to try here, allows “qualified users” to unlock a preview of new music after being asked if they are “an immigrant who dares to dream.” Selecting “yes” will unlock the music, as well as a green card-inspired animation.

The filter was created by Mojo Supermarket and GoSpooky. In a statement, Mojo founder and creative director Mo Said noted he’s been a fan of 21’s music “for a long time.” 

tiktok filter from 21 savage
Image via TikTok

In October of last year, 21 performed outside the U.S. for the first time in his career as part of his and Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour. The celebratory moment occurred during a tour stop in in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, with the 6 god marking the occasion with an “O Canada!” singalong.

That same month, 21’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, issued a statement revealing that his client, who was born in London, was now a “lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

21's immigration battle was depicted in the recently released American Dream trailer starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

