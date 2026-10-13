Ayra Starr Brought Us Into Her World At The NFL London Halftime Show

When I spoke to Ayra Starr back in August, ahead of her NFL London halftime show, there was one thing she made clear to me: she had reached a point in her career where she no longer felt the need to explain herself. “You’re going to see Ayra Starr being Ayra Starr,” she said. And that was exactly the point of her performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 11th October, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Making history as the first African artist to headline an NFL International Game halftime show, the Nigerian singer had just a few minutes to introduce herself to an audience that might not necessarily have been familiar with her music. But rather than relying solely on the songs that made her a global star, Ayra used the moment to offer a more personal glimpse of her artistry. Opening with “Heaven Baby”—from her third studio album, Starrgirl—she set the tone before moving into “Rush”, the breakout hit that introduced her to millions of listeners around the world. It was the song that changed the trajectory of her career, making its appearance on a stage like this feel particularly fitting. But for me, the more interesting part of the performance came when she moved into “Dangerous”. This was where it began to feel less like a collection of hit records and more like an invitation to understand Ayra on her own terms.

From “Dangerous” to “Ms. Paper”, she was introducing a different side of herself to an audience that may have only known her through her biggest singles. And that’s what I’ve always found interesting about Ayra as an artist. Yes, she makes records that travel, but beneath the catchy melodies and polished production is an artist who has become increasingly intentional about how she tells her own story.



Starrgirl explores that very idea—a project about self-discovery, womanhood, vulnerability and learning to embrace the different versions of yourself. Where her earlier music often carried the confidence of a young woman ready to take on the world, this era feels more introspective, as Ayra gets to know herself beyond the expectations that come with being a star. Watching her bring that music to a stadium built for American football was another reminder of just how far her artistry has travelled.



And there’s a bigger conversation to be had here about the NFL’s relationship with music and culture. For years, London has been one of the most important cities for African music outside the continent. From diaspora communities championing these sounds to artists filling major venues and influencing British popular culture, African music has been part of London’s identity long before the rest of the world started paying closer attention. The NFL appears to recognise that. Last year, the league welcomed RAYE and Giggs to its London halftime shows, representing two different sides of British music. This year, Ayra takes that conversation further, with Burna Boy also set to headline the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris later this month. It’s part of the league’s biggest international halftime programme to date, with seven headline performances taking place across seven countries and four continents.

What’s particularly interesting is that these artists aren’t simply providing entertainment between two halves of a football game—they’re also helping the NFL connect with audiences who might discover the sport through music, rather than the other way around. When the NFL announced Ayra’s performance, Tim Tubito, its senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment, described her as a “generational talent” with a strong connection to London fans. He also acknowledged the role African music has played in shaping the city’s music culture. It’s an important recognition, particularly at a time when African artists are no longer seen as just emerging talent in the global music industry, but as artists capable of commanding major international stages while bringing their distinctive sounds and artistic identities to a global audience.

When I asked Ayra what headlining the NFL London halftime show meant to her, she didn’t start by talking about streams, chart positions or career milestones. “I’m doing it for my people, to be honest. I’m doing it for all the Nigerian and African girls,” she told me. That answer stayed with me. Because while it’s easy to discuss Afrobeats through the lens of commercial success, we sometimes overlook the importance of representation and what it means for young African women to see themselves reflected in spaces that weren’t necessarily built with them in mind. Ayra’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges, though. In our previous conversation, the singer spoke openly about experiencing imposter syndrome, navigating expectations and dealing with the pressure that followed the success of “Rush”. But with Starrgirl, she’s learning to let go of the need for constant validation.



Five years ago, Ayra Starr was the 19-year-old introducing herself to the world with “Away”. Today, she’s an artist with billions of streams, two Grammy nominations, a Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance and an NFL halftime show to her name. Yet what stood out wasn’t just the scale of the opportunity, but her decision to bring different parts of her catalogue to a stage where she could easily have stuck to the songs everyone already knew. Ayra Starr’s reach may be growing, but she seems more and more comfortable embracing every side of herself along the way.