Wu-Tang Clan’s One-of-a-Kind ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Will be Played During Tasmania Art Exhibition

The Wu-Tang Clan's rare unreleased album, Once Upon a Time In Shaolin, will be played at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Tasmania, Australia.

The album will be part of the Namedropping exhibition, which is set to open next month. From June 15 to June 24, MONA's Frying Pan Studios will play various songs from the album over 30-minute listening sessions. Guests will only have two chances per day to listen to the album throughout the week-long exhibition.

Tickets are free and will go live at 10 a.m. on May 30, but people will have to be diligent as there are only a limited number of passes available.

"Final thing on the Wu-Tang bucket list, and probably the only chance you'll ever get to hear it," read a post on the official MONA Instagram page. "Run don't walk, bring da ruckus, etc."