Wu-Tang Clan’s One-of-a-Kind ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Will be Played During Tasmania Art Exhibition

The Wu-Tang Clan's rare unreleased album, Once Upon a Time In Shaolin, will be played at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Tasmania, Australia.
The album will be part of the Namedropping exhibition, which is set to open next month. From June 15 to June 24, MONA's Frying Pan Studios will play various songs from the album over 30-minute listening sessions. Guests will only have two chances per day to listen to the album throughout the week-long exhibition.
Tickets are free and will go live at 10 a.m. on May 30, but people will have to be diligent as there are only a limited number of passes available.
"Final thing on the Wu-Tang bucket list, and probably the only chance you'll ever get to hear it," read a post on the official MONA Instagram page. "Run don't walk, bring da ruckus, etc."
The Wu-Tang Clan recorded Once Upon a Time In Shaolin over a six-year period. In 2015, it was sold to former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli for two million. In 2021, it was sold to digital art collective PleasrDAO for four million. In that same year, RZA admitted that selling the album to Shkreli wasn't a good idea, given the egregious crimes the latter committed at the time.
"It was in the wrong hands in reality. He made the deal before it was revealed of his character, his personality, and all of the insidious things he would go on to do. That wasn't the guy I met, but he definitely unfolded into that guy," RZA said during an interview with Hot 97. "Now that PleasrDAO has it, there's an opportunity that a lot these beautiful ideas of what this art can be and how it could expand itself in the world and in its own life of itself, I think the possibilities are there now."