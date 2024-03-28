Offset Ranks Greatest Hip-Hop Groups Ever, Puts Migos Ahead of Wu-Tang Clan and N.W.A

Offset thinks highly of Migos.

On a new episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked the Set It Off rapper where he would rank Migos among other rap groups, both in Atlanta and across the country.

“If I do just Atlanta, I’d give us two ‘cause you gotta respect OutKast,” Set responded. “They kicked the door down for us down south. I mean, when it was a time where we weren’t even accepted.”

Sharpe then listed some hip-hop crews to consider, like Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A, and Run DMC.

“Now, if we go all the way, I’m still going to stay at two ‘cause I’m going to put OutKast first, I’ma put us two, I’ma put Wu-Tang [three],” Offset explained. “Lox, I’ll give them four.”