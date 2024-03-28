Offset Ranks Greatest Hip-Hop Groups Ever, Puts Migos Ahead of Wu-Tang Clan and N.W.A

Offset thinks highly of Migos.
On a new episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked the Set It Off rapper where he would rank Migos among other rap groups, both in Atlanta and across the country.
“If I do just Atlanta, I’d give us two ‘cause you gotta respect OutKast,” Set responded. “They kicked the door down for us down south. I mean, when it was a time where we weren’t even accepted.”
Sharpe then listed some hip-hop crews to consider, like Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A, and Run DMC.
“Now, if we go all the way, I’m still going to stay at two ‘cause I’m going to put OutKast first, I’ma put us two, I’ma put Wu-Tang [three],” Offset explained. “Lox, I’ll give them four.”
Sharpe was astounded that Offset didn’t include N.W.A in his list. “They kicked the gates off,” the host said.
Offset agreed with Sharpe and said that while he does respect N.W.A, he’s “young.” “I don’t really remember a whole lot about N.W.A," he admitted, adding that the same applies for Run DMC.
“But I do pay respects. I ain’t no young head that’s like not knowing what’s going on. They kicked the doors down for us, even KRS-One,” he explained. “They gave us an opportunity to be here where we at right now so you gotta always pay respect.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the 32-year-old schooled Sharpe in fashion, telling the NFL legend you "gotta stop wearing them tight pants too." When Sharpe declined and Offset insisted, Sharpe responded, "I ain't been letting them change me, man.”
Offset then insisted the only reason he brought it up is because Sharpe is “too big for that,” and that he needs to “be comfortable and get a little drip."
"I'm comfortable in what I'm comfortable in," Sharpe said.
Watch Offset rank hip-hop groups above.