Tyler, the Creator Responds to Azealia Banks Saying He and Lil Nas X Should 'Get Over White Bussy' and Be a Power Couple

Tyler, the Creator has responded to Azealia Banks , after she said on social media that he and Lil Nas X should stop dating only white men and actually date each other.

“I really think Tyler the creator and lil nas x should get over their obsession with broke white bussy and become a power couple," Banks wrote on Instagram. "I think the sensationalism of successful black gay men toting trailer ass rent man hookers as arm candy is played , predictable and and they're both obviously being objectified and plotted on by these boys for hire. It would be way more monumental to see to young black gay men as an item. Even just for aesthetic reasons. The idea of spending the extra hardly earned black male dollars on some cheap white buss is extra whack."