Travis Scott Wears Apple Vision Pro Headset at the Club in Future and Metro Boomin's "Type Sh*t" Music Video

Travis Scott is making good use of his Apple Vision Pro as he was spotted wearing it in the club in the official music video for Future and Metro Boomin's "Type Shit."

The music video was released on Friday, and it finds Future, Metro, Travis, Playboi Carti, and several others mobbing out in what appears to be a parking garage. The guys smoke and vibe out to the song before heading to a club where dancers are working the pole and money is falling all over.

At one point, the camera shows La Flame enjoying the scenery in the club while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. The device doesn't seem to hinder Scott either as he rocks out with his crew and tosses even more money into the air.

The Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset has been quite a hit with consumers. Since its worldwide release last month, folks have been taking the device and actually using it out in the open instead of the comfort of home. Various footage on social media showed people using the Vision Pro while crossing the street, riding public transportation, exercising, eating out at a restaurant, and more.

Scott isn't a newbie when it comes to the device either. Last month, the rapper was seen FaceTiming SoFaygo via the Apple Vision Pro.