Ski Mask the Slump God Responds to 'Stupid' Conspiracy Theory That Drake Is Connected to XXXTentacion's Murder: 'Go Outside and Touch Grass'

"Whoever Believe This Stupid Shit Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a," Ski Mask tweeted.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018. Four suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges in connection with his death. However, that didn't stop people from believing Drake ordered a hit on the rapper.

In 2017, XXX gained popularity following hsis breakout song "Look At Me" where he rapped with a specific flow that fans believe Drizzy imitated on his own track "KMT." XXX felt something was afoot and shared a video in which he accused Drake of stealing his flow.

If that weren't enough, XXX tweeted three months before his death a message that read, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. I'm snitching RN."

The conspiracy theory seemingly got more attention in XXXTentacion's murder trial last year when Drake was served a subpoena to appear in a virtual deposition for the case.

However, Florida judge Michael A. Usan then ruled that the Toronto superstar didn't have to appear for the deposition, citing that there was no clear evidence of Drake being involved in the murder. The suspects, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in the death of XXXTentacion.