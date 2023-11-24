Sexyy Red Responds to Company Using A.I. to Impersonate Her Voice: 'My Lawyer Bout to Have a Field Day'

Sexyy Red has made it known she's not afraid to seek legal action against people using artificial intelligence to mimic her voice to sell a product.
On Thursday, the St. Louis, Missouri native took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to call out a company that used artificial intelligence to sell a product on their Instagram page. In the company's video, Red's voice can be heard promoting a free stimulus program with a "health spending card."
It turns out that Red never recorded a voiceover for the company, and she made it clear that her lawyers would be getting to the bottom of the situation. "My lawyer bout to have a field day," Red wrote.
The "Pound Town" rapper isn't the only artist who's been dealing with people recreating their voices through artificial intelligence. Earlier this week, Cardi B was alerted of an advertisement from USA Wellness Wave that recreated her voice through A.I. technology. Cardi took to X to celebrate the fact she has another lawsuit on her hands that will put some money in her pockets.
"AI is crazy smh," she wrote. "Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap...I love easy money."
In August, an X user named @ayywalker posted an A.I.-generated image and voice note to allege that Offset had cheated on Cardi. The post appeared to be from a Nicki Minaj fan account that captioned, "Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing."
Cardi was not happy with the picture and expressed herself in a X voice note, saying, "So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer. Because all these little games that you guys want to play online–it's going to be over with."