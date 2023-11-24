Sexyy Red Responds to Company Using A.I. to Impersonate Her Voice: 'My Lawyer Bout to Have a Field Day'

Sexyy Red has made it known she's not afraid to seek legal action against people using artificial intelligence to mimic her voice to sell a product.

On Thursday, the St. Louis, Missouri native took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to call out a company that used artificial intelligence to sell a product on their Instagram page. In the company's video, Red's voice can be heard promoting a free stimulus program with a "health spending card."

It turns out that Red never recorded a voiceover for the company, and she made it clear that her lawyers would be getting to the bottom of the situation. "My lawyer bout to have a field day," Red wrote.