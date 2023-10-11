Offset Confirms Playboi Carti Did Not Clear Collab Meant to Appear on 'Set It Off'

Offset has offered an explanation behind Playboi Carti's absence from the official tracklist of his forthcoming album, Set It Off.

During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the Migos rapper was asked by Charlamagne Tha God about Carti not clearing the Carti-featuring song, reportedly called "Rock Out," that Offset had shared snippets of on social media.

"Shoutout to my boy man cause I don't get into it with n***as about music," Offset said. "Sometimes people be going through their own...you know what I'm saying? Shout out to bro, though, man. He should've cleared that muthafucker smashed, though. I ain't gonna cap."

He continued, "But it be like that. I don't get mad at folks for acting like that cause sometimes people be going through their own little shit, or they might not want or I don't know. It's all love, though that's my little bro, no matter what."