Offset Sent Kai Cenat a Heartful Note After 24-Hour Stream: ‘Haven’t Had Fun Like This in a Long Time’

During a broadcast on Twitch, Kai Cenat revealed what Offset sent him after the rapper appeared on their recent 24-hour stream together.

As seen in the clip below, Cenat shared how excited he was when he saw Offset reflect on his time on Cenat's stream in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter. "I had the most fun in a very longtime this weekend," Offset shared. "When I seen this, bro, it made me happy," Cenat added, which prompted him to share the message Offset sent him.

“'Really thankful for the time and fun bro the whole gang, love them n****s like they my brothers,'" he said. "'Thank you bro I haven’t had fun like this in life in a long time bro I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long n****s been going through shit with no fun, Thank you thank you.'"