Mase Recalls Being Scammed by a Former Business Manager: 'He Ran Off With Everybody Money'

Mase has recalled a story where a former business manager ran off with his money and several others who worked with him.
On one of the latest episodes of Cam and Mase's It Is What It Is sports talk show, Murda Mase told the story of how he lost money thanks to a crooked business manager. According to the Harlem native, this whole thing happened when he first signed to Bad Boy Records.
"When I first got a deal with Bad Boy Records right, I think it was my first business manager. He ran off not just with my money, he ran off with everybody money, so we ain't have no money to pay taxes," Mase recalled. "This n***a ran off with everybody money like, we couldn't find them, and it was so easy to just say, 'Oh DMX, he ain't got the money because of this' or 'This person ain't got the money because of that' and then when I look back, I think a bunch of us...I think it was, I don't want to say nobody name, but it was a few rappers more than a handful of."
Mase recently had some words for Shannon Sharpe, who called him a gangster pastor. Last week, the former Bad Boys Records artist took time out of It Is What It Is to call out Sharpe for acting differently with Black people but not having the same energy when Skip Bayless gave him friction.
"Listen, Shannon. I'm not the one to play with," Mase said. "Matter of fact, I'm not even going to take that road, I'm going to take a different road with you. Listen, let me start with respect and let me end with class, okay? You started out being very aggressive with Ja Morant's pops at a Laker game. If you are for Black people, this is not the way to carry yourself."
He continued, "You wanted to be tough with Mike Epps and you settled quicker than Diddy and Cassie. You want to be aggressive with me, right? Listen, you showed poise, respect, wherewithal, resolve, compassion, reverence for Skip Bayless, why are you so aggressive anytime somebody Black say something? The man said, 'Put your glasses on!' And you put your glasses back on! Don't play with me, put your glasses back on, Shannon."