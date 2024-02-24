Mase Recalls Being Scammed by a Former Business Manager: 'He Ran Off With Everybody Money'

Mase has recalled a story where a former business manager ran off with his money and several others who worked with him.

On one of the latest episodes of Cam and Mase's It Is What It Is sports talk show, Murda Mase told the story of how he lost money thanks to a crooked business manager. According to the Harlem native, this whole thing happened when he first signed to Bad Boy Records.

"When I first got a deal with Bad Boy Records right, I think it was my first business manager. He ran off not just with my money, he ran off with everybody money, so we ain't have no money to pay taxes," Mase recalled. "This n***a ran off with everybody money like, we couldn't find them, and it was so easy to just say, 'Oh DMX, he ain't got the money because of this' or 'This person ain't got the money because of that' and then when I look back, I think a bunch of us...I think it was, I don't want to say nobody name, but it was a few rappers more than a handful of."