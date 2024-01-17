Katt Williams Teases New Ludacris Diss Track on Collect Call With Suge Knight

Katt Williams has more heat for Ludacris.

The actor-comedian made a collect call to Suge Knight on the firsdt episode of his interview show of the same name, where he gave the Death Row Records founder an exclusive listen to a track that he's cooking up for his rivals, including the aforementioned rapper. The 28-minute video shows A.I. generated animation of Williams, Knight, along with The Source founder Dave Mays who opens the video and moderates the conversation.

Around the 18:45-minute mark, Williams begins playing the track but has some audio issues before restarting it.

"One did not come this far to just break down and lose now," begins the song's intro, a snippet from a motivational speech given by Denzel Washington. "I'm a winner. I'm going to win."

As the track continues, a clip of Mike Epps follows, with the comedian saying he was "jealous" of not being mentioned by Williams during his Club Shay Shay interview.

Then, Williams goes straight for Ludacris' neck, interpolating his 2004 single "Number One Spot." "I'm coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer, and the other one is not/One of us the realest and the other one a fraud / I'm coming for your number one spot," he raps.

He continues, "Oh Chris, I wish it never came to this/and you pissed rap free for the first time but you dissin' this / the wrong side, the history in a time like this / it's so Ludacris/Sorry uterus, you were infant chronicles n***a/you ain't new to this."

Williams goes on to call Luda "Mr. Move It" before shading the rapper's Atlanta origins. "That's some true shit, you need to move bitch in real life," he raps, also interpolating Luda's 2001 song of the same name.

"I'm fast and furious in real life, n***a/you bicurious, you got a fast car, but you hit the median, another body [about to get] bodied by a comedian," Williams continues.

The Emmy winner hits back with "roaches is a motherfucker but I got Raid" before returning to the chorus. "You heard the interview on 'Club Shay Shay,' I gave 'em all a payday/I'm still goin' fucking viral so who care what the haters say," he bites. "Ludacris, you must be out your rabid-ass mind/he made a rap song, but n***a you ain't say I'm fucking lying."

Williams then confronts the comedians he referenced on Club Shay Shay, saying they've been "stealing jokes I used back in BET days." "Ya'll seen the footage from this overweight bully talking 'bout he wants the smoke and he gon' go ahead and pull it," Williams rapped, seemingly calling out Cedric the Entertainer.

After the song ends, Williams promises to "fix it up" and "send that out." "Timing is everything, it seems like you got the motherfucking clock in your hand," Knight responds. Elsewhere in the epsiode, Knight hints that he'll be released from prison soon.

Luda gave a scathing diss to Williams earlier this month over Kanye West's "Devil in a New Dress" for alleging that they "were both invited to an Illuminati thing," where the rapper signed on to the Fast & Furious franchise in exchange for his hair and sideburns.

“Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with bitches when coming from any party/Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser, never say shit for likes," Luda rapped in his clapback. "RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your 'Fast and Furious' checks/Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature."