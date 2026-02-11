Music

Canadian Rapper Lil OT Fatally Shot in Mall Parking Lot Outside Toronto

The 24-year-old artist was shot in a mall parking lot Monday night.

Lil OT with curly hair sits in front of a red Ferrari, wearing a Barcelona football jersey.
(Image via Instagram)

Canadian rapper Lil OT, born Omer Niaz Muhammad, has died following a shooting outside Burlington Centre on Monday night. He was 24.

According to Halton Regional Police Service, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the mall’s parking lot shortly after 10 p.m. The shooting occurred near a restaurant in the plaza along Fairview Street and Guelph Line. Muhammad was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said early indications suggest the attack was not random. At a press briefing Tuesday morning, authorities stated they believe the incident was targeted and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public. No arrests have been made.

“Unfortunately one young man lost his life,” Constable Jeff Dillon said. “When you are in a wide open parking lot like this, and a gun is fired, it was lucky that nobody else was struck. It shows a rampant disregard for anyone else who may have been here.”

Police are currently searching for two suspects who allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV. Detectives are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam or security footage, to come forward as the investigation continues.

Muhammad, who performed under the name Lil OT, had previously survived a drive-by shooting at his family’s Hamilton home in 2023, according to local reports. The rising rapper released two albums since 2023, and his death marks the first homicide recorded in Halton Region this year.

Authorities continue to ask the public for assistance as they work to identify and locate those responsible.

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