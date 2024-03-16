Kid Cudi Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's Comments About Influencing Last 20 Years of Music

Ye became a fan of Cudi after hearing his debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, and invited him to Hawaii to work on 808s & Heartbreak. Cudi co-wrote four songs on the album and was featured on "Welcome to Heartbreak." Their relationship would have its sour moments over the years, but they recently reunited at a Vultures listening party.

In his interview with Big Boy, Ye took responsibility for influencing the sound of music for the last 20 years. According to Ye, he "created the genre" where rappers can be more emotional and express themselves through their music.

"I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the genre," said Ye. "I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out."