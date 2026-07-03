Influences

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Cause of Death for Shirley Raines, AKA Miss Shirley, Revealed
Pop Culture

Cause of Death for ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines Revealed

Authorities confirmed ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines died from hypertensive heart disease after she was found unresponsive in her Nevada home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Influencer Angel Montoya Found Dead 3 Days After Bridge Jumping
Pop Culture

Influencer Ángel Montoya Found Dead Days After Jumping From Bridge

Authorities recovered the influencer’s body days after he jumped into the Cauca River, ending a multi-day search in Colombia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Kehlani attends the Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Aaliyah at the Teen Choice awards 2000. Singer/actress Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Saturday evening August 25, 2001. She had been in the Bahamas for a video shoot and was returning to Miami with eight others when the Cessna they were in crashed shortly after take-off. All nine people on board died.
Music

Kehlani Says She Referenced Aaliyah in "Out The Window" Video, Didn’t ‘Shade’ Late Artist

The singer said she didn't discover Aaliyah's music until she was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams232 days ago
Two images: Left, Too Short in a blue shirt holding a microphone. Right, Tupac Shakur, shirtless, performing with a microphone.
Music

Too Short Says He Didn't Want to Be a Bad Influence on 2Pac, Avoided Spending Time With Him

The Bay Area rap legend admitted that he tried to avoid 2Pac.

Joe Price456 days ago
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Lil Tay's social media accounts share concerning message.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay's Account Posts Concerning Messages, Claims There Is 'Devastating News' About Internet Personality: ‘Pray’

On Instagram Stories, the rapper and influencer's account claimed to have "devastating news" regarding the 17-year-old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams674 days ago
Man seated wearing a red beanie, camo jacket with shark mouth design, and jewelry
Music

Chief Keef on How Influential He's Been to Hip-Hop: 'I Be Tired of Hearing That Sh*t'

The Chicago native recently dropped his album 'Almighty So 2.'

tara mahadevan794 days ago
Two men posing for the camera, one in a white top and the other in a black t-shirt
Music

Kid Cudi Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's Comments About Influencing Last 20 Years of Music

Cudi worked with Ye on '808's &amp; Heartbreaks' and has four co-writing credits as well as a feature.

Mark Elibert854 days ago
Music

Soulja Boy Says He Birthed New Wave of Hip Hop After Critics Claimed He ‘Killed’ the Genre

The "Crank Dat" rapper demands his praise as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Brad Callas1068 days ago
Chance the Rapper performs at Way out West.
Music

Chance the Rapper on 'Acid Rap’ Influencing Artists Like Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow

Chance says he gets praise to this day from artists younger than him and shouted out others from Chicago like Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Chief Keef.

Trace William Cowen1174 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar talks Taz Arnold
Style

Kendrick Lamar Calls Taz Arnold ‘My Mount Rushmore of Style'

Kendrick made the declaration on Thursday as he shared a series of Taz's bold outfit pics. The two collaborated on K-Dot's 'To Pimp a Butterfly' album.

Joshua Espinoza1387 days ago

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