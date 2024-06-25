Kehlani Says Several ‘Firsts’ and Brand Deals Didn’t Happen for ‘Crash’ Due to Palestine Advocacy: ‘I Don’t Regret It…I Can Go to Sleep at Night’

The music industry hasn’t exactly seen eye-to-eye with Kehlani’s advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

In a new conversation with The Breakfast Club, the Oakland singer revealed that while their record label has been supportive, the industry has been lacking. “I have experienced a lot of pushback,” Kehlani explained.

They also revealed that several deals fell through before the release of their latest album, Crash.

“I’ve experienced a lot of loss. I've experienced a lot of things that were promised and set up for this rollout and album to happen that were supposed to be a lot of ‘firsts,” they explained.