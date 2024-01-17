Jim Jones Goes Deep on Fatherhood: ‘I Got Locked Up the Day He Was Born'

Jones also spoke about disciplining his son and the difficulties that come with that. According to Jones, he's not handling it in a way that parents back in the day did by spanking their children.

"It hurts every time I have to be a dad," he said. "You know what I mean? Every time I have to act like your father it hurts because I know. It don't feel good for me, it don't feel good for him. Nine times out of 10, if I have to discipline him, I'm taking something away from him. It wasn't like when we was younger, you go to jail if you discipline your kids too much. You gotta find different ways that'll count as some belt whips would've did."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jones reflected on being transparent with his son whenever he was about to make headlines.

"Everything that goes on, I'm always straightforward with him," Jones added. "I mean, he understands my life, you know. I mean, as he got older, he understood it more, and anything that I did that I know would get on the news I always make sure that he was the first to know."

He continued, "I had got in trouble in Atlanta some years back and the picture they was trying to paint was way wrong, and I've never done any type of drug besides weed in my life, I haven't even experimented with it, but I had an injury, and they had to give me some peret pills and they made it seem like it was something different, so I made it a point to call Angie Martinez, and I got to go up on the show so I can apologize to my son for what he heard in the media."