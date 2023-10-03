Watch Jay-Z Explain Why His Mom Couldn’t Make It to Gala Honoring Them: ‘I Think She’s Hungover’

Jay-Z had a pretty hilarious explanation behind his mother's absence at the gala held at the Brooklyn Public Library on Monday.

The gala honoring the rapper and his mother, Gloria Carter, had a star-studded guest list that included Tom Brady, Meek Mill, Quavo, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and more. Footage of the fancy event surfaced on social media, and one of the clips showed Hov explaining why Dr. Carter couldn't attend because she was more than likely hungover.

"I figured if these young men could speak on behalf of their dad, I could speak on behalf of my mom," Jay stated. "Dr. Gloria had to see a doctor earlier. She's gonna be very upset that I told y'all that. She gave me a very bad excuse, and I couldn't do it and lie to the good people of Brooklyn."

Jay-Z added with a bit of comedic flair, "I think she's hungover. There's no other way to put it. She wanted to be with you guys, but this is what she would want me to say. Y'all not taping this, are you?"