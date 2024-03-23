Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Album in a Single Day

We Don't Trust You contains features from The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, and Rick Ross. Metro handled most of the production on his own, but other beatsmiths such as Mike Dean, Southside, Boi-1da, Zaytoven, and more contributed as well to the project.

Fans haven't stopped talking about Kendrick Lamar's guest appearance on the track "Like That" where he took various shots at Drake and J. Cole. For years, fans have labeled Drizzy, Cole, and K. Dot as the "Big 3" due to their dominance over the genre and culture, but it seems Lamar disagrees.

"Yeah, get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps at the 2:19 mark, mentioning Drake and Cole's 2023 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 off For All the Dogs. He continues his assault in the next few lines, directly mentioning the "Big 3" chatter.

"Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me / N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that," Kendrick raps in the track. "And your best work is a light pack / N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack' / N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with tall these nines, he go' see Pet Sematary / N***a, bum."

So far Drake and J. Cole haven't responded. The verse is no doubt helping bring in the numbers for We Don't Trust You.