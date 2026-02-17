Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Reportedly Facing DUI Charge Following Car Crash With Her Son

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, has found herself in some legal hot water.

TMZ reports that Scott is facing two charges after allegedly getting into a car accident while her son and his friends were with her. Court records obtained by the outlet show that the misdemeanor charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage.

Insiders told TMZ that the incident happened in Michigan on Monday night at around 8 p.m., when Scott took her son, Parker, and his three friends on a shopping trip. That’s when she purportedly crashed into a parked car on her street.

However, she didn’t stop her vehicle after the collision and instead kept driving. She tried to pull into her driveway and subsequently drove her Range Rover into her garage door.

A neighbor, who allegedly saw the situation unfold, called 911. After police arrived at the scene, they transported Scott to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries. She was reportedly discharged on Tuesday morning.