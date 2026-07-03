Latest Stories
Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony, Says They've Been Underpaying Him Since the '90s
The So So Def head alleges that he's owed millions in unpaid royalties from releases he worked on dating all the way back to Kriss Kross.
Latto Questions Why People Are Worried About Her Album’s First Week Sales
The rapper denied that first-week sales are equivalent to longterm "impact."
George Clinton Sues Universal Over $1.1M Frozen Funk Royalties
The Parliament-Funkadelic icon says Universal froze royalties tied to everything from P-Funk classics to Red Hot Chili Peppers credits. Here’s why he’s fighting back.
Jean Deaux and Smino Royalties Dispute Is 'Being Corrected,' Per Statement: 'This Settles All'
"We both acknowledge this oversight should have never happened," reads a statement shared with Complex.
Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'
"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.
Dionne Warwick Accuses Rights Firm of Taking Millions in Royalties
The legendary singer claims Artists Rights Enforcement expanded a 2001 deal into decades of royalty claims tied to hits like ‘Walk On By’ and ‘I Say a Little Prayer.’
Kanye West 'Got Nothing' from “Through the Wire” After Being Denied Writing Credit
Grammy-winning songwriter David Foster said Ye's camp requested the rapper receive 50 percent of the songwriting royalties.
Erick Sermon Says He Earns $250K Every Three Months From Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Hit
The rapper breaks down how a decades-old EPMD track turned into massive modern royalties.
Patti LaBelle Strikes Royalty Deal With Primary Wave for Her Music Catalog
The Godmother of Soul joins Primary Wave in a new partnership celebrating her chart-topping legacy.
Jon B Says He Regrets Criticizing Chloe Bailey and Gunna’s “You & Me” Sample
The 50-year-old singer called the collab, which samples his 1997 hit "They Don't Know," a "ratchet record" last year.
Soulja Boy Says He Has No Health Insurance, Laughs at $100M Net Worth Question During Trial
Soulja Boy says his civil lawsuit has cost him a lot of money and he plans to appeal the $4 million verdict.
Pleasure P Says He’s Owed $28M for Co-writing Lil Wayne’s "Lollipop"
The former Pretty Ricky singer previously claimed he wrote the 2008 hit for his own album with Static Major.
Nelly Sued By St. Lunatics Over 'Country Grammar' Credits and Royalties (UPDATE)
The rapper's former collaborators claim he "manipulated" them into believing they would be compensated for their contributions on the album.
Method Man Says He Doesn't Get Royalties From Streaming
He also expressed some concern about the rise in artificial intelligence.
Jon B Says He 'Couldn't Stand' Gunna and Chlöe Bailey's Sampling of “They Don’t Know” on "You & Me"
Gunna and Chlöe's track directly samples "They Don't Know" in its intro and interpolates lyrics from the track in its chorus.
Kanye West Shares James Blake’s Message on Music Industry: ‘Streaming Services Don’t Pay Properly’
Ye co-signed the British singer's sentiments from a series of tweets he shared on Sunday morning.
Bangladesh Reveals Kelis Cleared His Royalties on "Bossy" 17 Years After Its Release
The Grammy-nominated producer claimed the singer is a "difficult" person to work with.
Dominican Rapper El Alfa Signs $70 Million Deal With Sound Royalties
The King of Dembow is dropping his new album, 'El Rey Del Dembow', on October 19.