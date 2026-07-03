Royalties

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Jermaine Dupri attends 10th Annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony, Says They've Been Underpaying Him Since the '90s

The So So Def head alleges that he's owed millions in unpaid royalties from releases he worked on dating all the way back to Kriss Kross.

Joe Price9 days ago
latto
Music

Latto Questions Why People Are Worried About Her Album’s First Week Sales

The rapper denied that first-week sales are equivalent to longterm "impact."

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Funk Legend George Clinton Suing for $1.1M in Back Royalties
Music

George Clinton Sues Universal Over $1.1M Frozen Funk Royalties

The Parliament-Funkadelic icon says Universal froze royalties tied to everything from P-Funk classics to Red Hot Chili Peppers credits. Here’s why he’s fighting back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Jean Deaux in a peach dress at an event and Smino in a pink outfit with face stickers saluting.
Music

Jean Deaux and Smino Royalties Dispute Is 'Being Corrected,' Per Statement: 'This Settles All'

"We both acknowledge this oversight should have never happened," reads a statement shared with Complex.

Trace William Cowen71 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
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Dionne Warwick Sues Rights Firm for Allegedly Stealing Millions in Royalties
Music

Dionne Warwick Accuses Rights Firm of Taking Millions in Royalties

The legendary singer claims Artists Rights Enforcement expanded a 2001 deal into decades of royalty claims tied to hits like ‘Walk On By’ and ‘I Say a Little Prayer.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
Kanye West aka Ye
Music

Kanye West 'Got Nothing' from “Through the Wire” After Being Denied Writing Credit

Grammy-winning songwriter David Foster said Ye's camp requested the rapper receive 50 percent of the songwriting royalties.

Joshua Espinoza175 days ago
Left: Man in a beige sweater and cap at an event. Right: Two men, one in a leather jacket and tie, the other in a brown coat and sunglasses.
Music

Erick Sermon Says He Earns $250K Every Three Months From Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Hit

The rapper breaks down how a decades-old EPMD track turned into massive modern royalties.

Mark Elibert219 days ago
Patti LaBelle Strikes Royalty Deal With Primary Wave for Her Music Catalog
Music

Patti LaBelle Strikes Royalty Deal With Primary Wave for Her Music Catalog

The Godmother of Soul joins Primary Wave in a new partnership celebrating her chart-topping legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo257 days ago
Left: Jon B in sunglasses performs on stage. Right: Chloe Bailey in a blue outfit and Gunna in plaid sit courtside at a basketball game.
Music

Jon B Says He Regrets Criticizing Chloe Bailey and Gunna’s “You & Me” Sample

The 50-year-old singer called the collab, which samples his 1997 hit "They Don't Know," a "ratchet record" last year.

Alex Ocho395 days ago
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Soulja Boy concert
Music

Soulja Boy Says He Has No Health Insurance, Laughs at $100M Net Worth Question During Trial

Soulja Boy says his civil lawsuit has cost him a lot of money and he plans to appeal the $4 million verdict.

Joshua Espinoza462 days ago
Split image. On the left, Pleasure P in a cap and chains; on the right, Lil Wayne with sunglasses and dreadlocks.
Music

Pleasure P Says He’s Owed $28M for Co-writing Lil Wayne’s "Lollipop"

The former Pretty Ricky singer previously claimed he wrote the 2008 hit for his own album with Static Major.

Alex Ocho564 days ago
Split image. Left: Nelly performs onstage. Right: St. Lunatics poses for photos.
Music

Nelly Sued By St. Lunatics Over 'Country Grammar' Credits and Royalties (UPDATE)

The rapper's former collaborators claim he "manipulated" them into believing they would be compensated for their contributions on the album.

Alex Ocho665 days ago
Method Man talks at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, July 2024.
Music

Method Man Says He Doesn't Get Royalties From Streaming

He also expressed some concern about the rise in artificial intelligence.

Joe Price693 days ago
DJ Snake, Chlöe Bailey in a blue printed outfit, and Gunna in a plaid shawl at a basketball game
Music

Jon B Says He 'Couldn't Stand' Gunna and Chlöe Bailey's Sampling of “They Don’t Know” on "You & Me"

Gunna and Chlöe's track directly samples "They Don't Know" in its intro and interpolates lyrics from the track in its chorus.

Joe Price711 days ago
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Kanye West in a black oversized shirt and James Blake in a black suit, split image at a music event
Music

Kanye West Shares James Blake’s Message on Music Industry: ‘Streaming Services Don’t Pay Properly’

Ye co-signed the British singer's sentiments from a series of tweets he shared on Sunday morning.

Alex Ocho865 days ago
Music

Bangladesh Reveals Kelis Cleared His Royalties on "Bossy" 17 Years After Its Release

The Grammy-nominated producer claimed the singer is a "difficult" person to work with.

Mark Elibert984 days ago
Music

Dominican Rapper El Alfa Signs $70 Million Deal With Sound Royalties

The King of Dembow is dropping his new album, 'El Rey Del Dembow', on October 19.

Mark Elibert1021 days ago

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