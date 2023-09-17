Cardi B Defends Using Songwriters: 'Look at All Ya Fav Artists Credits'

Cardi B is firing back at people who had something to say about her use of songwriters.
The Bronx native responded to a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk where she spoke on her hometown being the birthplace of hip-hop during the 2023 MTV VMAs. A fan had criticized her for speaking on the topic when she used songwriters, and the rapper wasted no time clapping back.
“I started music before LHH [Love and Hip Hop] and wrote about MY struggles and life as a dancer,” Cardi B explained. “Go listen to them mixtapes also I went to school for musical theatre and technology.”
She added, “Just because somebody might help me with a hook means nothing. Look at all ya fav artists credits they all do receive some type of help.”
Cardi also recently responded to criticisms she’s received from Joe Budden over her new track with Megan Thee Stallion titled “Bongos.” Budden said during his podcast that the record isn’t a hit and felt the girls could do better.
“I just feel like he has an issue with me,” she began. “And it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos’ — it’s just you inviting bitches who said the rudest, nastiest shit … when Mal and Rory say fuck shit about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up.
“You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you. You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side.”