Cardi B Defends Using Songwriters: 'Look at All Ya Fav Artists Credits'

Cardi B is firing back at people who had something to say about her use of songwriters.

The Bronx native responded to a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk where she spoke on her hometown being the birthplace of hip-hop during the 2023 MTV VMAs . A fan had criticized her for speaking on the topic when she used songwriters, and the rapper wasted no time clapping back.

“I started music before LHH [Love and Hip Hop] and wrote about MY struggles and life as a dancer,” Cardi B explained. “Go listen to them mixtapes also I went to school for musical theatre and technology.”

She added, “Just because somebody might help me with a hook means nothing. Look at all ya fav artists credits they all do receive some type of help.”