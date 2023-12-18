Video Shows Blueface Pushing Female Fan Towards Jaidyn Alexis, Seemingly Wanted Them to Fight

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis went to war with a concertgoer in Utah over the weekend.
The on-and-off couple were performing in Utah when Blueface ordered Alexis to fight a female fan who allegedly threw ice on stage. In videos from the incident, Blueface brought the alleged woman on stage and shoved her toward Alexis while a fight ensued.
Security addressed the situation quickly as clips from the incident went viral. Some X users encouraged the woman to press charges against the "Post Opp" rappers.
The ride-or-die act comes weeks after Alexis was seemingly friendly with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, who shares an infant son with the Los Angeles rapper. With Alexis, Blueface has two children, Javaughn Johnathan Porter, 5, and 1-year-old Journey Alexis Porter.
Perhaps heated from the Utah fight, Blueface got into another spat this weekend on Instagram Live with Soulja Boy, who accused Blueface of ducking a Verzuz with him. The two compared cars and chains after Blueface's interview with Funny Marco, where he claimed that he could outperform Soulja in a Verzuz battle.
Since reconciling in the last year, Blueface and Alexis got engaged in October at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Alexis, who also signed to Columbia Records that month, has released viral songs like "Barbie" and "Stewie."