Birdman Responds to Druski Joking About Cash Money vs Coulda Been Records Beef

Birdman has responded to Druski continuing to run with the beef that Coulda Been Records has with Cash Money Records in his latest viral video.
On Friday, Druski shared a clip of his boss character from the Coulda Been Records skits listening to "Daylight" off Drake's new album For All The Dogs. The comedian then asked his bodyguard to play his song, which sounded similar to Drizzy's track and made the fictional boss show his rage by tossing his drink.
"Cash Money vs Coulda Been BEEF CONTINUES," Druski captioned the post.
Birdman caught wind of the video and didn't seem to appreciate the joke as he took to the comments section and wrote, "Bro you still playin with a real gangsta SMH."
Drake also chimed in on the situation, writing, "Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys."
Druski's Coulda Been Records skits have been a favorite amongst fans with the comedian's hilarious take on shady record labels. The branding for Coulda Been Records is similar to Cash Money Records, and Birdman wasted no time stepping in during one of Druski's livestream sessions in July and setting things straight with him.
"I've been looking for you, ni**a," Birdman said on Instagram Live. "I heard you was in my neck of the woods. I ain't think it would've been gangsta if I pulled up on you… but you won't come outside or inside, ni**a."
He continued angrily in reference to Druski wanting to sign Drake and NBA YoungBoy, who are both affiliated with the 54-year-old New Orleans native. "It's like you starting to step on my toes...You young ni**as really got the game fucked up. I am that ni**a, ni**a!," he said. "I've been watching this sh*t you doing. What the fuck is this record label you starting?"