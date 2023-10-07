Birdman Responds to Druski Joking About Cash Money vs Coulda Been Records Beef

Birdman has responded to Druski continuing to run with the beef that Coulda Been Records has with Cash Money Records in his latest viral video.

On Friday, Druski shared a clip of his boss character from the Coulda Been Records skits listening to "Daylight" off Drake's new album For All The Dogs. The comedian then asked his bodyguard to play his song, which sounded similar to Drizzy's track and made the fictional boss show his rage by tossing his drink.

"Cash Money vs Coulda Been BEEF CONTINUES," Druski captioned the post.

Birdman caught wind of the video and didn't seem to appreciate the joke as he took to the comments section and wrote, "Bro you still playin with a real gangsta SMH."

Drake also chimed in on the situation, writing, "Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys."